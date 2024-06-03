2nd Place Video Project for Best Combat Camera Competition 2024

U.S. joint service members compete in the Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, May 16-20, 2024. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Epperley)
Public Affairs
Combat Camera (COMCAM)
