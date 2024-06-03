Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Place Video Project for Best Combat Camera Competition 2024

    FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Hayden Epperley 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. joint service members compete in the Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, May 16-20, 2024. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical, and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Epperley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 17:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926020
    VIRIN: 240521-A-UN317-1001
    Filename: DOD_110353655
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Place Video Project for Best Combat Camera Competition 2024, by SPC Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

