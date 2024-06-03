Medical Logistics Company Utilizes Artificial Intelligence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926019" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Medical Logistics Company, 1st Marine Logistics Group utilize artificial intelligence at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2024. Artificial intelligence is being used by Medical Logistics Company to supply medical equipment and enhance Marines’ and Sailors’ capabilities to effectively execute missions across the Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seaira Moore)