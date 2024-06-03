Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Logistics Company Utilizes Artificial Intelligence

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Seaira Moore 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Medical Logistics Company, 1st Marine Logistics Group utilize artificial intelligence at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2024. Artificial intelligence is being used by Medical Logistics Company to supply medical equipment and enhance Marines’ and Sailors’ capabilities to effectively execute missions across the Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seaira Moore)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 17:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926019
    VIRIN: 240603-M-EC090-1001
    Filename: DOD_110353568
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Logistics Company Utilizes Artificial Intelligence, by Sgt Seaira Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    Marines
    MedLog
    1stMLG

