B-Roll of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Automotive Mechanics working on Tucson Sector Border Patrol vehicles.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 15:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926013
|VIRIN:
|240423-H-AT513-1100
|Filename:
|DOD_110353333
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Border Patrol Automotive Mechanics, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT