B-roll video footage includes an exterior shot of Soldiers entering the building. Interior footage of Soldiers shown seated in a briefing room and clips of instructors Lt Col. Jamie Culbreath (TRT :16-:28), Lt Col. Dan Brillhart (TRT :61-:69), and guest speaker “Luke S” (combat medic, retired, TRT :57-:61) speaking on stage, at the mission training complex on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 3, 2024. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 15:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926011
|VIRIN:
|240603-A-YF238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110353151
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|BELL, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JEMX 2024: Didactic and briefing B-roll, by SGT Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT