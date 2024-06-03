Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JEMX 2024: Didactic and briefing B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    B-roll video footage includes an exterior shot of Soldiers entering the building. Interior footage of Soldiers shown seated in a briefing room and clips of instructors Lt Col. Jamie Culbreath (TRT :16-:28), Lt Col. Dan Brillhart (TRT :61-:69), and guest speaker “Luke S” (combat medic, retired, TRT :57-:61) speaking on stage, at the mission training complex on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 3, 2024. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2024 is a combined training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, fresh whole blood, care of military working dogs, and air transport capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926011
    VIRIN: 240603-A-YF238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110353151
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: BELL, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JEMX 2024: Didactic and briefing B-roll, by SGT Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    68W
    222ndBOD
    Combatmedic
    63rdreadinessdivision
    JEMX2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT