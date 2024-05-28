Maryland, New York, Texas National Guard units team with Tunisian Armed Forces at African Lion 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, team with members of 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery Regiment, New York National Guard, as well as members of 4th Battalion, 433rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas National Guard, for live-fire field training exercises, all in cooperation with the Tunisian Armed Forces during African Lion (AL24) to enhance joint partnership and readiness in the Ben Ghilouf Training Area, Tunisia, Apr. 29 - May 10, 2024.



AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.



SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis-response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army video edited by Maj. Joe Legros)