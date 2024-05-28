Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland, New York, Texas National Guard units team with Tunisian Armed Forces at African Lion 2024

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    06.03.2024

    Video by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, team with members of 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery Regiment, New York National Guard, as well as members of 4th Battalion, 433rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas National Guard, for live-fire field training exercises, all in cooperation with the Tunisian Armed Forces during African Lion (AL24) to enhance joint partnership and readiness in the Ben Ghilouf Training Area, Tunisia, Apr. 29 - May 10, 2024.

    AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents.

    SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis-response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army video edited by Maj. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 11:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925983
    VIRIN: 240603-A-SD031-7094
    Filename: DOD_110352340
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TUNIS, TN

