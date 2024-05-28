Ceremony Angoville-Au-Plain Interview: Sébastien Laisné (NON-CAPTIONED)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An interview with Sébastien Laisné, 1st Deputy Mayor of Carentan Les Marais, France. U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)