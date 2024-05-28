Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Disposition Services WMS Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Disposition Services celebrates implementing the Warehouse Management System, a major achievement towards modernization. For more information about DLA Disposition Services visit: https://www.dla.mil/Disposition-Services/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 10:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925962
    VIRIN: 240603-D-LU733-1059
    PIN: 505895
    Filename: DOD_110352069
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Disposition Services WMS Celebration, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warehouse Management System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT