DLA Disposition Services celebrates implementing the Warehouse Management System, a major achievement towards modernization. For more information about DLA Disposition Services visit: https://www.dla.mil/Disposition-Services/
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 10:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925962
|VIRIN:
|240603-D-LU733-1059
|PIN:
|505895
|Filename:
|DOD_110352069
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Disposition Services WMS Celebration, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT