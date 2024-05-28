Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to the National Levee Database

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Katelyn Noland 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    This video provides an overview of the recently updated National Levee Database, operated and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Take a look at what's new and visit the National Levee Database at nld.sec.usace.army.mil. This video was produced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Katelyn Noland and Nadia Mohandessi wrote the script, and Nadia Mohandessi created the video using Canva.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 08:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925943
    VIRIN: 240603-O-IO849-5878
    Filename: DOD_110351922
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Levee
    Flood risk
    National Levee Database

