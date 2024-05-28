Welcome to the National Levee Database

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925943" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video provides an overview of the recently updated National Levee Database, operated and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Take a look at what's new and visit the National Levee Database at nld.sec.usace.army.mil. This video was produced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Katelyn Noland and Nadia Mohandessi wrote the script, and Nadia Mohandessi created the video using Canva.