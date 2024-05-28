Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52's take off in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3

    RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 31, 2024. The presence of U.S. military assets highlights commitment to NATO's efforts, ensuring peace and security in the European region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 08:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925940
    VIRIN: 240531-F-VB725-1001
    Filename: DOD_110351908
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, GB

    RAF Fairford
    Minot Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Allies and Partners
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Interoperability and Readiness

