U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 31, 2024. The presence of U.S. military assets highlights commitment to NATO's efforts, ensuring peace and security in the European region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 08:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925940
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-VB725-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110351908
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, GB
This work, B-52's take off in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3, by SrA Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
