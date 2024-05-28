B-52's take off in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 31, 2024. The presence of U.S. military assets highlights commitment to NATO's efforts, ensuring peace and security in the European region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)