BTF 24-3 supports African Lion 2024

A Moroccan Royal Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon escorts a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) over Morocco, May 31, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)