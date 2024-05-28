Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF 24-3 supports African Lion 2024

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A Moroccan Royal Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon escorts a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) over Morocco, May 31, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 07:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925934
    VIRIN: 240531-F-MJ351-1001
    Filename: DOD_110351784
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    This work, BTF 24-3 supports African Lion 2024, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    England
    1CTCS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Royal Air Force base Fairford
    BTF 24-3

