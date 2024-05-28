Acting First Army Commander Maj. Gen. William Ryan addressed local leaders and community members during a Major General George S. Patton Commemoration Ceremony at Camp Patton in Nehou, France, June 2, 2024.
The ceremony is one of more than 120 leading up to the 80th D-Day Commemoration, the largest military attack in history.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 08:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925929
|VIRIN:
|240602-A-ET609-1050
|Filename:
|DOD_110351639
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maj. Gen. Patton Comemmoration, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
