    Maj. Gen. Patton Comemmoration

    FRANCE

    06.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Acting First Army Commander Maj. Gen. William Ryan addressed local leaders and community members during a Major General George S. Patton Commemoration Ceremony at Camp Patton in Nehou, France, June 2, 2024.
    The ceremony is one of more than 120 leading up to the 80th D-Day Commemoration, the largest military attack in history.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 08:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925929
    VIRIN: 240602-A-ET609-1050
    Filename: DOD_110351639
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FR

