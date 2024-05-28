U.S. Army Master Sgt. Benjamin Evans is interviewed on the radio by U.S. Army Sgt. Shane Gooden, a broadcaster "DJ Coolbreez" assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 30, 2024. Evans, offensive team captain for Humphreys Wolves flag football team, spoke about the Korean Flag Football League Championships, which is scheduled to be held at Balboni Field on Camp Humphreys, June 1, 2024. The league is an opportunity for individuals to visit other bases and compete with other teams, while fans accompany them to cheer on their favorites. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 02:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925912
|VIRIN:
|240531-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110351368
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Humphreys the Korean Flag Football League Championships, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT