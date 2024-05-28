USAG Humphreys the Korean Flag Football League Championships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Benjamin Evans is interviewed on the radio by U.S. Army Sgt. Shane Gooden, a broadcaster "DJ Coolbreez" assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 30, 2024. Evans, offensive team captain for Humphreys Wolves flag football team, spoke about the Korean Flag Football League Championships, which is scheduled to be held at Balboni Field on Camp Humphreys, June 1, 2024. The league is an opportunity for individuals to visit other bases and compete with other teams, while fans accompany them to cheer on their favorites. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)