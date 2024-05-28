Omaha Beach Ceremony honors 29th ID soldiers

The Omaha Beach ceremony honored the 29th ID soldiers who served during D-Day for their heroism, June 2, 2024. U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 13:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925881
|VIRIN:
|240602-D-RU888-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110350472
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|OMAHA BEACH, FR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
