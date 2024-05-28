An interview with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph DiNonno, commander of the 29th Infantry Division, Virginia National Guard. U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 13:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|925878
|VIRIN:
|240602-D-RU888-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110350464
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|OMAHA BEACH, FR
This work, Omaha Beach Ceremony Interview: Major General Joseph DiNonno, by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
