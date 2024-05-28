29th Infantry Division and 75th Ranger Regiment paid its respects to those who gave up their lives on Omaha Beach during D-Day by laying wreaths on the 29th Infantry Division Monument on 2 June 2024, Omaha Beach, France.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 09:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925875
|VIRIN:
|240602-A-PT551-3872
|Filename:
|DOD_110350304
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
