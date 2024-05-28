Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Theater Gateway Kuwait Deployment Ceremony 2024

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Nine Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 49th Theater Gateway are honored during a deployment ceremony at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, June 1, 2024. These Soldiers will deploy to Kuwait for a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The 49th TG will be tasked with conducting personnel accountability for servicemembers traveling within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    This work, 49th Theater Gateway Kuwait Deployment Ceremony 2024, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Alaska
    Middle East
    Deployment

