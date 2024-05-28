Angoville-au-Plain Medic Memorial Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925850" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S and Allied Forces, World War II Veterans and Distinguished Guests attend the Angoville-au-Plain Memorial Ceremony in Angoville-au-Plain, France on June 1, 2024. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is forever linked to the people of Normandy, especially Carentan. The division fought and sacrificed for the freedom and peace that exists today in France.



Comments from: U.S. Army Colonel James C. Stultz, Commander of 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) And WWII Veteran Ceo Bauer, 377th Regiment, 95th Infantry Division