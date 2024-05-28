U.S and Allied Forces, World War II Veterans and Distinguished Guests attend the Angoville-au-Plain Memorial Ceremony in Angoville-au-Plain, France on June 1, 2024. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is forever linked to the people of Normandy, especially Carentan. The division fought and sacrificed for the freedom and peace that exists today in France.
Comments from: U.S. Army Colonel James C. Stultz, Commander of 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) And WWII Veteran Ceo Bauer, 377th Regiment, 95th Infantry Division
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925850
|VIRIN:
|240601-A-MJ406-3257
|PIN:
|10101
|Filename:
|DOD_110350007
|Length:
|00:08:17
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Angoville-au-Plain Medic Memorial Ceremony, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT