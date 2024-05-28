An interview with Sébastien Laisné, 1st Deputy Mayor of Carentan Les Marais, France. U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 14:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|925844
|VIRIN:
|240601-D-RU888-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110349908
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ceremony Angoville-Au-Plain Interview: Sébastien Laisné, by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT