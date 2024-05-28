SOCEUR and 1SFCA honors French resistance during a ceremony at Sainte-Marie-du-Mont

Soldiers, Airmen, and dignitaries gather to lay wreaths honoring French citizens who took part during World War II at the French Resistance Monument in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France, June 1, 2024. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices of U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925841
|VIRIN:
|240601-A-MB608-9356
|Filename:
|DOD_110349904
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONTE, FR
