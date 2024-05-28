Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCEUR and 1SFCA honors French resistance during a ceremony at Sainte-Marie-du-Mont

    SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONTE, FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Soldiers, Airmen, and dignitaries gather to lay wreaths honoring French citizens who took part during World War II at the French Resistance Monument in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France, June 1, 2024. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices of U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925841
    VIRIN: 240601-A-MB608-9356
    Filename: DOD_110349904
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: SAINTE-MARIE-DU-MONTE, FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCEUR and 1SFCA honors French resistance during a ceremony at Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, by SSG Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    USArmy
    WorldWarII
    StrongerTogether
    WWII80inEurope

