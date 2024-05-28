Naval Combat Demolition Units - Underwater Demolition Team D-Day 80 Tribute

This is a video honoring the service and sacrifice Naval Combat Demolition Units - Underwater Demolition Teams, the predecessors of the U.S. Navy's current SEAL teams, made during the D-Day landings as a part of Operation Overlord in Normandy, France.
U.S. military personnel and equipment will commemorate the 80th anniversary
of Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944,
widely known as D-Day. Highlighting the Department of Defense's continued
commitment to honor the historic significance of D-Day and the sacrifices
made connects the strength of alliance and dedicated resolve during WWII to
NATO strength and unity today. Overall, participating service members from
approximately 25 units will take part in more than 100 commemorative events
from May 30 to June 10, in approximately 40 French communities throughout
the Normandy region -- including a bilateral ceremony at Normandy American
Cemetery on June 6, and a commemorative airborne operation on June 9.
This event will also include Allied countries like France, the United Kingdom,
the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada and Germany.
