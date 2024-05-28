Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPRMC-X | U.S. and Philippine Army Soldiers Conduct Medical Evacuation Hoist Training

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 2-35th Infantry Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation, alongside
    Philippines soldiers assigned to the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division conduct hoist training in preparation for the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, 30 May 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.

    The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sergeant Tommie Berry)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 04:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925817
    VIRIN: 240530-Z-VV699-1073
    Filename: DOD_110349537
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    This work, JPRMC-X | U.S. and Philippine Army Soldiers Conduct Medical Evacuation Hoist Training, by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

