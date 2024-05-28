Soldiers assigned to the 2-35th Infantry Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation, alongside
Philippines soldiers assigned to the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division conduct hoist training in preparation for the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, 30 May 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.
The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sergeant Tommie Berry)
Interview 1: Staff Sgt. Tyler Folsum
Senior Medic
325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division
Interview 2: Cpt. Cherry Ann Ong
Administrative Officer, Philippines Army
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 04:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925816
|VIRIN:
|240530-Z-VV699-1071
|Filename:
|DOD_110349536
|Length:
|00:09:33
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JPRMC-X | U.S. and Philippine Army Soldiers Conduct Medical Evacuation Hoist Training B-Roll Package, by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
