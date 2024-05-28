Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JPMRC-X is HERE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Spc. Benjamin Anderson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Today marks the start of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC-X). This will mark the 4th iteration of this exercise and for the FIRST TIME ever JPMRC-X will occur in the Philippines. This iteration will enable and assist the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Army in building Combat Training Center locations within the Philippines.

    The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC-X) is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 20:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925803
    VIRIN: 240601-A-TP864-6543
    Filename: DOD_110349325
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC-X is HERE, by SPC Benjamin Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    JPMRC
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT