    B-Roll of Paraguayan President Santiago Peña’s visit to U.S. Southern Command

    DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by William Beach 

    U.S. Southern Command

    B-Roll of Paraguayan President Santiago Peña’s visit to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) headquarters in Doral, Fla., May 31, 2024. President Peña visited SOUTHCOM to meet with U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson and Department of Defense leaders to discuss regional security and the longstanding U.S.-Paraguay defense partnership. (Video by Clay Beach, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925796
    VIRIN: 240531-A-GW628-3450
    Filename: DOD_110349246
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: DORAL, FL, US

    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Paraguay
    Laura Richardson
    Santiago Peña

