Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mehtonuwesk- Balancing Resilience and Preservation at St. Croix Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. CROIX ISLAND, ME, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Saint Croix Island, a 6.5-acre uninhabited island, holds immense historical significance. Managed by the National Park Service (NPS) as an International Historic Site under a formal agreement with Parks Canada and in consultation with the Passamaquoddy Tribe, the island has faced substantial erosion over the centuries, endangering its original ‘habitation’ footprint and the ancient cemetery where 35 French settlers are buried.

    Recognizing the island’s archaeological and historic significance, the workshop aimed to explore NBS alternatives that would work effectively for this unique site. The project partners, led by the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering With Nature® (EWN®) program, are committed to understanding and harnessing the potential of nature-based solutions to protect the island from further erosion and preserve its cultural heritage.

    Engineering With Nature principles support the ability to honor the land and its people by preserving this site and protecting its future through the wisdom of nature.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 18:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925791
    VIRIN: 240528-A-AZ289-1002
    Filename: DOD_110349127
    Length: 00:10:06
    Location: ST. CROIX ISLAND, ME, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mehtonuwesk- Balancing Resilience and Preservation at St. Croix Island, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    National Park Service
    Engineering With Nature
    Nature-based Solutions
    Saint Croix Island
    Passamaquoddy Tribe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT