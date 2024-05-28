Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Marines with 1st MARDIV participate in hike

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright and Lance Cpl. Anita Ramos

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participate in a 6-mile battalion hike at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 24, 2024. The purpose of the hike was to test physical readiness and improve combat conditioning. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos and Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925783
    VIRIN: 240524-M-Z6696-1001
    Filename: DOD_110348873
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    Marines, 1st MARDIV, Blue Diamond, Hike, 10k, HQ Bn.

