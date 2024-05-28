B-Roll: Marines with 1st MARDIV participate in hike

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participate in a 6-mile battalion hike at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 24, 2024. The purpose of the hike was to test physical readiness and improve combat conditioning. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos and Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)
