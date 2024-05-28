June is here and so is National Safety Month! We’re taking the time to reflect on the welfare of the Army’s people. Keep checking-in as we will continue to highlight examples of this year's NSM theme, “Readiness Through Safety”!
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 15:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|925776
|VIRIN:
|240530-O-RI479-6277
|Filename:
|DOD_110348753
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ASA IE&E National Safety Month PSA, by Gilda Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT