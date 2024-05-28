Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASA IE&E National Safety Month PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Gilda Jimenez 

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment

    June is here and so is National Safety Month! We’re taking the time to reflect on the welfare of the Army’s people. Keep checking-in as we will continue to highlight examples of this year's NSM theme, “Readiness Through Safety”!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 15:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 925776
    VIRIN: 240530-O-RI479-6277
    Filename: DOD_110348753
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASA IE&E National Safety Month PSA, by Gilda Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ASA (IE&E)
    National Safety Month
    Army Readiness
    Readiness Through Safety
    ARMYNSM
    ARMY NSM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT