Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters near Dauphin Island, Alabama

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard MH-65 dolphin helicopter crew from Aviation Training Center Mobile approaches capsized vessel near Dauphin Island, Alabama, May 30, 2024. The Coast Guard aircrew diverted from training to rescue the four boaters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Reed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925764
    VIRIN: 240530-G-G0108-1017
    Filename: DOD_110348543
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    District 8
    MH-65
    Aviation Training Center Mobile

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT