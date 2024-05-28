Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann 10th Mountain Division Change of Command Speech

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann speaks to the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Community at the 10th Mountain Division Change of Command Ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, May 31, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925761
    VIRIN: 240531-A-GW675-1506
    Filename: DOD_110348528
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann 10th Mountain Division Change of Command Speech, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

