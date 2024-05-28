What is a Hearing Fit Test?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fit testing is where we take measurements without hearing protection and then take measurements again with hearing protection to measure how much attenuation of noise the earplugs, earmuffs or ear protectors are actually providing.



Learn more about the Hearing Center of Excellence at health.mil/HCE