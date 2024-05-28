Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What is a Hearing Fit Test?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Fit testing is where we take measurements without hearing protection and then take measurements again with hearing protection to measure how much attenuation of noise the earplugs, earmuffs or ear protectors are actually providing.

    Learn more about the Hearing Center of Excellence at health.mil/HCE

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925756
    VIRIN: 240531-O-XH734-7263
    Filename: DOD_110348516
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is a Hearing Fit Test?, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fit test
    ear plugs
    DHA
    hearing center of excellence
    HCE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT