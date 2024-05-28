Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters near Dauphin Island, Alabama.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists 4 boaters near Dauphin Island, Alabama. The aircrew diverted from training to rescue the 4 boaters after their vessel reportedly capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Aviation Training Center Mobile)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925754
    VIRIN: 240530-G-G0108-1016
    Filename: DOD_110348497
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: AL, US

    Coast Guard
    District 8
    MH-65
    Aviation Training Center Mobile

