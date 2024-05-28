240528-A-JT832-1004
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Spc. John Fitzpatrick, a military police officer assigned to Letterkenny Army Depot, provides a shout-out to the U.S. Army in recognition of its 249th birthday May 28.
(U.S. Army video by Joshua Shinn)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 14:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|925747
|VIRIN:
|240528-A-JT832-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110348445
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. John Fitzpatrick ABD249 Shout-out, by Joshua Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
