Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. John Fitzpatrick ABD249 Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Video by Joshua Shinn 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    240528-A-JT832-1004
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Spc. John Fitzpatrick, a military police officer assigned to Letterkenny Army Depot, provides a shout-out to the U.S. Army in recognition of its 249th birthday May 28.
    (U.S. Army video by Joshua Shinn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 925747
    VIRIN: 240528-A-JT832-1004
    Filename: DOD_110348445
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. John Fitzpatrick ABD249 Shout-out, by Joshua Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ABD249

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT