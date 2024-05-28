240515-A-WQ623-1003
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Col. Donald Santillo, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, and Sgt. Maj. Ekondua Amoke, deopt sergeant major, LEAD, provide a shout-out to the U.S. Army in recognition of its 249th birthday May 15.
(U.S. Army video by Trenten Shields)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 14:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|925743
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-WQ623-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110348429
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Donald Santillo Sgt. Maj. Ekondua Amoke ABD249 Shout-out, by Trenten Shields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT