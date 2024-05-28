John Wardell, WWII, US Army Birthday Greeting
World War II Veteran, 2nd Ranger Battalion wishes the U.S. Army, Happy Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 12:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|925727
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-QK269-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110348243
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, John Wardell, WWII Veteran, U.S. Army Birthday Message, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
