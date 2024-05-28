Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 113: Advanced Battle Management System Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In this “Leadership Log”, to learn more about the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), the AFLCMC Public Affairs team spoke with Lt Col Todd P. Myers. He’s a Materiel Leader for the project, which is modernizing the Air Force’s command and control capabilities. ABMS is also the service’s contribution to the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 13:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925722
    VIRIN: 240531-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_110348216
    Length: 00:25:26
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 113: Advanced Battle Management System Overview, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT