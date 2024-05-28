AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 113: Advanced Battle Management System Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this “Leadership Log”, to learn more about the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), the AFLCMC Public Affairs team spoke with Lt Col Todd P. Myers. He’s a Materiel Leader for the project, which is modernizing the Air Force’s command and control capabilities. ABMS is also the service’s contribution to the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)