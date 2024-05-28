In this “Leadership Log”, to learn more about the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), the AFLCMC Public Affairs team spoke with Lt Col Todd P. Myers. He’s a Materiel Leader for the project, which is modernizing the Air Force’s command and control capabilities. ABMS is also the service’s contribution to the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 13:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|925722
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110348216
|Length:
|00:25:26
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 113: Advanced Battle Management System Overview, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT