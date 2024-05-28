Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Marines Take Part In Multi-National Exercise TW24

    BARBADOS

    05.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, participate in exercise TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) in Barbados, May 3 to 16, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)
    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “DRAMATIC-DETERMINED-EMOTION-(RED-SEA)” & “Leviathan-Cinematic-Action”/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 13:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925697
    VIRIN: 240531-M-TU094-1001
    Filename: DOD_110347872
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: BB

