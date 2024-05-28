25th Marines Take Part In Multi-National Exercise TW24

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, participate in exercise TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) in Barbados, May 3 to 16, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “DRAMATIC-DETERMINED-EMOTION-(RED-SEA)” & “Leviathan-Cinematic-Action”/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 13:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925697
|VIRIN:
|240531-M-TU094-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110347872
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|BB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
