    Guardsmen Direct Traffic Through Tornado Damage

    ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas guardsmen stationed in areas affected by this past weekend's tornadoes are working closely with civil authorities to assist residents and local business owners safely navigate closed sections while work crews make repairs and clear out debris.

    More than 180 Guardsmen are on the ground in Northwest Arkansas, helping Benton County recover from tornado damage over Memorial Day weekend.

    (Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 10:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925695
    VIRIN: 240530-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_110347836
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ROGERS, AR, US
    Hometown: BENTONVILLE, AR, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, AR, US
    Hometown: ROGERS, AR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen Direct Traffic Through Tornado Damage, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rogers
    Tornado
    Arkansas National Guard
    Ark.
    Traffic Control
    142nd FAB

