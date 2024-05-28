Guardsmen Direct Traffic Through Tornado Damage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arkansas guardsmen stationed in areas affected by this past weekend's tornadoes are working closely with civil authorities to assist residents and local business owners safely navigate closed sections while work crews make repairs and clear out debris.



More than 180 Guardsmen are on the ground in Northwest Arkansas, helping Benton County recover from tornado damage over Memorial Day weekend.



(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)