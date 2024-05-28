Arkansas guardsmen stationed in areas affected by this past weekend's tornadoes are working closely with civil authorities to assist residents and local business owners safely navigate closed sections while work crews make repairs and clear out debris.
More than 180 Guardsmen are on the ground in Northwest Arkansas, helping Benton County recover from tornado damage over Memorial Day weekend.
(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 10:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925695
|VIRIN:
|240530-Z-DR641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110347836
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ROGERS, AR, US
|Hometown:
|BENTONVILLE, AR, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, AR, US
|Hometown:
|ROGERS, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardsmen Direct Traffic Through Tornado Damage, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT