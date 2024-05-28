U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, conduct a simulated raid during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 27, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to TFTA to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 02:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925648
|VIRIN:
|240527-M-HW569-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110347220
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines patrol, raid during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT