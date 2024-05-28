Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike 24 B-Roll: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”

    KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    05.30.2024

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in jungle survival training with Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 00:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925642
    VIRIN: 240530-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_110347060
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    15th MEU, Tiger Strike 24, BLT 1/5, usmcnews, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th BDE (Para)

