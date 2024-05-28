B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Marines prepare for Exercise Southern Jackaroo 

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 arrive for Exercise Southern Jackaroo at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 25, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to Townsville Field Training Area, QLD, Australia to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)