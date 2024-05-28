U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 arrive for Exercise Southern Jackaroo at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 25, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to Townsville Field Training Area, QLD, Australia to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 23:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925640
|VIRIN:
|240525-M-TE664-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110347016
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Marines prepare for Exercise Southern Jackaroo , by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
