U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, visit landmarks for a cultural event during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 27, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 23:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925639
|VIRIN:
|240527-M-OV505-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110346974
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|BARIRA, PH
This work, ACDC: 1/7 visits cultural landmarks B-Roll, by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS
