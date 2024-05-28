Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is Camp Mujuk

    CAMP MUJUK, 47, SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alex Fairchild and Cpl. Vincent Pham

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Camp Mujuk, the sole Marine Corps installation in South Korea, supports Marine Forces Pacific’s ability to operate in the Indo-Pacific region. Through force projection, humanitarian initiatives, community engagement, and joint training exercises with the Republic of Korea, Camp Mujuk has fostered goodwill and cooperation between the United States and South Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham and Sgt. Alex Fairchild)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 00:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925629
    VIRIN: 240531-M-VU652-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110346789
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: CAMP MUJUK, 47, KR

    TAGS

    South Korea
    ROK
    Republic of Korea
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    USINDOPACOM

