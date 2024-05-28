This is Camp Mujuk

Camp Mujuk, the sole Marine Corps installation in South Korea, supports Marine Forces Pacific’s ability to operate in the Indo-Pacific region. Through force projection, humanitarian initiatives, community engagement, and joint training exercises with the Republic of Korea, Camp Mujuk has fostered goodwill and cooperation between the United States and South Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham and Sgt. Alex Fairchild)
