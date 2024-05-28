This is Camp Mujuk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925629" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Camp Mujuk, the sole Marine Corps installation in South Korea, supports Marine Forces Pacific’s ability to operate in the Indo-Pacific region. Through force projection, humanitarian initiatives, community engagement, and joint training exercises with the Republic of Korea, Camp Mujuk has fostered goodwill and cooperation between the United States and South Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham and Sgt. Alex Fairchild)