    Molding Future Leaders: Cadet Leadership Challenge 2024

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Dimond, Bartlett, Service, East, Colony and the Bethel Regional high schools complete the Leadership Reaction Course and take a familiarization flight with the Alaska Army National Guard's 207th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers as part of the Cadet Leadership Challenge on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 29, 2024. Alaska Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion personnel served as safety observers and mentors, providing guidance, ensuring safety, and sharing their expertise to enhance the cadets’ training experience. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 19:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925625
    VIRIN: 052430-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110346530
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US

    JROTC
    Cadet Leadership Challenge
    Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp
    Recruiting & Retention Battalion

