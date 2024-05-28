Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Dimond, Bartlett, Service, East, Colony and the Bethel Regional high schools complete the Leadership Reaction Course and take a familiarization flight with the Alaska Army National Guard's 207th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers as part of the Cadet Leadership Challenge on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 29, 2024. Alaska Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion personnel served as safety observers and mentors, providing guidance, ensuring safety, and sharing their expertise to enhance the cadets’ training experience. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 19:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925625
|VIRIN:
|052430-Z-SR689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110346530
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Molding Future Leaders: Cadet Leadership Challenge 2024, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviation
LEAVE A COMMENT