Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Nieves- NY Army National Guard, ABD249 Shout Out

Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Nieves, with the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division, currently serving on state active duty with Joint Task Force Empire Shield at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, extends warm birthday wishes to the U.S. Army on its 249th anniversary. Joint Task Force Empire Shield, a tenant unit at Fort Hamilton — the sole active U.S. Army base in New York City, celebrates this milestone. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sylvain, New York Army National Guard Public Affairs)
|05.20.2024
|05.30.2024 19:51
|Greetings
|925623
|240520-A-UC062-8288
|DOD_110346519
|00:00:11
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|0
|0
