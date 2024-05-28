Team McChord tackles Swift Response 24

U.S. and Allied service members from across the globe participate in Exercise Swift Response 24, throughout the month of May, 2024. Swift Response 24 is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa led exercise focused on Allied airborne forces’ ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team. The footage for this video was created by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Lovett, Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond, U.S. Army Spc. Ashley Xie and Vincenzo Vitiello. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 19:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|925622
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-TT585-2582
|Filename:
|DOD_110346518
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
