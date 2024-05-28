Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McChord tackles Swift Response 24

    ITALY

    05.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. and Allied service members from across the globe participate in Exercise Swift Response 24, throughout the month of May, 2024. Swift Response 24 is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa led exercise focused on Allied airborne forces’ ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team. The footage for this video was created by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Lovett, Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond, U.S. Army Spc. Ashley Xie and Vincenzo Vitiello. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 19:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925622
    VIRIN: 240516-F-TT585-2582
    Filename: DOD_110346518
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Team McChord tackles Swift Response 24, by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen, Team McChord, JBLM, USAF

