    Coast Guard Station Grand Haven rescues man from sinking saliboat

    GRAND HAVEN, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Crews from U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Haven and Air Station Traverse City rescued a man from a sinking sailboat 25 miles off Grand Haven, Michigan on Monday, May 27, 2024. The sailboat ended up sinking in 300 feet of water. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video Air Station Traverse City)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925606
    VIRIN: 230527-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_110345959
    Length: 00:22:01
    Location: GRAND HAVEN, MI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

