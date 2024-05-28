Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP WSS News Minute: NAVSUP employees, team ensure critical part is delivered to ship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Employees at NAVSUP WSS united with several entities to rapidly obtain a part for a ship’s fire suppression system.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 15:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 925586
    VIRIN: 240508-N-XO106-7563
    Filename: DOD_110345801
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP WSS News Minute: NAVSUP employees, team ensure critical part is delivered to ship, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    USS Makin Island
    NAVSUP
    Naval Supply Systems Command
    NAVSUP WSS
    critical parts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT