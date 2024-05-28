Coast Guard Air Station Detroit rescues 2 kayakers near Tawas, MI

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925572" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Air Station Detroit crew hoists two kayakers to safety after they were reported overdue near Charity Island, Michigan, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The helicopter crew transported the two survivors to Wurtsmith Air Base where they were transferred to medical personnel. (U.S Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Detroit)