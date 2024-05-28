Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Detroit rescues 2 kayakers near Tawas, MI

    MI, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A Coast Guard Air Station Detroit crew hoists two kayakers to safety after they were reported overdue near Charity Island, Michigan, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The helicopter crew transported the two survivors to Wurtsmith Air Base where they were transferred to medical personnel. (U.S Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Detroit)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 240528-G-G0109-1001
    Length: 00:00:28
