Coast Guard Air Station Detroit rescues 2 kayakers near Tawas, MI

A Coast Guard Air Station Detroit crew hoists two kayakers to safety after they were reported overdue near Charity Island, Michigan, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The helicopter crew transported the two survivors to Wurtsmith Air Base where they were transferred to medical personnel. (U.S Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Detroit)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925572
|VIRIN:
|240528-G-G0109-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110345566
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
