    Mission Matters: Operation Deep Freeze

    ANTARCTICA

    01.31.2024

    Video by Jonathan Stack 

    National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

    Operation Deep Freeze, from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's perspective, is to provide a safe means of navigating to a very harsh and remote continent, so the Department of Defense can support the National Science Foundation's Antarctic mission.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 14:32
    Length: 00:03:30
    TAGS

    National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
    Antarctic
    Operation Deep Freeze
    National Science Foundation U.S. Antarctic Program

