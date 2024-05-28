U.S. service members compete over several days in the 2024 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, May 15th, 2024. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kavon Utterback)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 14:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925564
|VIRIN:
|240528-A-MG738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110345351
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|FORT WALKER, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Specialist Hilda I. Clayton Best Comcam Competition 2024, by SSG Dennis Buzard, SGT Brandon Murphy and SPC Kavon Utterback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT