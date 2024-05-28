Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Specialist Hilda I. Clayton Best Comcam Competition 2024

    FORT WALKER, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard, Sgt. Brandon Murphy and Spc. Kavon Utterback

    55th Signal Company (Combat Camera)   

    U.S. service members compete over several days in the 2024 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, May 15th, 2024. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kavon Utterback)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 14:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925564
    VIRIN: 240528-A-MG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_110345351
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: FORT WALKER, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Specialist Hilda I. Clayton Best Comcam Competition 2024, by SSG Dennis Buzard, SGT Brandon Murphy and SPC Kavon Utterback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    55th Signal Combat Camera
    Competion
    Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition
    Hilda I. Clayton
    55th Signal Co. (Combat Camera)

